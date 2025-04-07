Woman pushes for streetlights in Suffolk area where her son was killed in a hit and run

SUFFOLK, Va. — A mother's effort to get justice for her son continues two years after her son Kendrick Jackson, 30, was hit and killed in Suffolk.

Karen McCall says there's been no leads or arrests made in her son's case. She traveled from Alabama where she lives to Newport News to speak with News 3's Kelsey Jones about how she's taking matters into her own hands.

"I desire changes. I don't want another family to go through this, and I don't want to keep coming to Suffolk with nothing. I want lights on Godwin Boulevard" said Karen McCall.

Jackson was leaving a Super Bowl party the night of February 12, 2023 when he lost his life near Godwin Boulevard and Kings Highway. Police say they found him dead and alone in the road. They believe two drivers hit him and didn't stop.

Before McCall's interview with Kelsey, she hadn't returned to Suffolk since 2023, saying it's too hard for her.

Kelsey has canvassed the area twice where her son was killed and there's no street lights, or many surveillance cameras. Police say that's what makes it tough to solve this case.

Two years later, all she has is one piece of information police shared with her after her son's hit-and-run death: "The police have named a blue Highlander and a white Dodge Ram," said McCall.

In the meantime, she's aiming to meet with Suffolk police and any city official who will listen to make Godwin Boulevard safer.

"I'm not from here, so I don't really know what avenues to take, but I don't want another mother and another family to go through what I'm going through. To not have answers about your child's death is heartbreaking," she said.

Suffolk police have no new details in this investigation. They continue to ask anyone with information to come forward by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. A $1,000 reward still stands for any information leading to an arrest.