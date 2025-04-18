N.C. Senate's ferry toll in proposed budget met with strong opposition in the Outer Banks

HATTERAS, N.C. — The only way to get to Ocracoke is by boat or plane, with most people taking the hour-long or so ferry ride from Hatteras for free. North Carolina State Senators are now seeking to toll this route and all ferry routes in the state, including increasing the rates of the current ferry routes that charge a fee.

“I'm pretty sure we would be the only 900 people in the state of North Carolina that have to pay to go home," said Bob Chestnut, co-owner of Ride The Wind Surf Shop in Ocracoke.

Bob Chestnut and his wife Jane have owned the surf shop for 26 years. This isn’t the first time state elected officials have brought up adding and increasing ferry tolls.

“Twenty years ago they tried this and we actually created bumper stickers and said 'no tolls' and all this kind of stuff. It was a big movement, and now it's kind of like, 'Oh my gosh, what else can you do to us,'" said Chestnut.

The ferry routes to Ocracoke from Swan Quarter and Cedar Island are currently tolled, but Hatteras’ is free.

The proposed toll for the Hatteras to Ocracoke route would be $20 for a vehicle under 20-feet and $40 for vehicles over 20 feet. It would also introduce a toll on the Currituck to Knotts Island Ferry, which is currently free. The current route tolls are charged one way, according to NCDOT's ferry schedule document.

The plan would have the money raised going to the Ferry Capital Fund for vessel replacement.

“One of the other concerning things isn't just the addition of tolls to the Hatteras route, but their proposal is to double the toll fee on our sound class routes, and so it seems very targeted, even if that's not the intention," said Kris Cahoon Noble, Hyde County manager.

State Senator Bobby Hanig opposed the inclusion of the ferry tolls in the proposed budget, even introducing an amendment to have it taken out, but it failed.

“The North Carolina ferry system is an extension of our highways, period. I cannot condone the citizens of North Carolina, who pay taxes, to be charged to ride on a highway. And that's what it is," said Hanig.

The toll is not just receiving backlash from the people who call Ocracoke home: We spoke with a Virginia Beach family who is spending the weekend on the island.

“I think we probably wouldn't come as often as we come. We try to do three times a year at least," said Meg Savell, as she and her family waited for the ferry to dock.

The hope for those opposed is that representatives in the House will choose not to include the toll portion in their proposed budget. The General Assembly is expected to send their budget to the governor at the end of June.

“Two thirds of our business is day tripper oriented. It's also the best way to get people exposed to Ocracoke. It's incredibly important. I don't think the legislators, when they're planning all this stuff, I don't think they recognize the economic impact of it," said Chestnut.

For more information on all the current ferry routes and their fees, head to NCDOT's website here.

The full Senate Bill 257 in the proposed budget can be found here.