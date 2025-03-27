Proposed budget includes hour of free parking in downtown Norfolk garages

NORFOLK, Va. — Brian Tice frequently visits Norfolk’s Waterside District and appreciates the diversity and friendliness of the area.

"We always bring our boat here, and we have a blast here," he shared. "Everybody seems to get along over here, very, very good."

However, parking has been a consistent concern for Tice and many others.

"I come down to get my fiancée… the thought of having to pay just to go up there and see her for 30 minutes, you know, it’s not that comfortable," Tice told News 3's Jay Greene.

On Tuesday, Norfolk City Manager Pat Roberts unveiled a $1.6 billion proposed operating budget for Norfolk to city council. It includes a plan to offer the first hour of parking free in all downtown garages. Rates would remain the same after the first hour.

Roberts said it's designed to bring more visitors to downtown by making parking more accessible.

"We want more people to get used to using our garages," Roberts said. "The best way to do that is make it free."

To balance this initiative, the city plans to increase street meter parking rates by 30 cents per quarter hour, resulting in an additional $1.20 per hour.

"We're focusing on the cleanliness, the safety. We've implemented some new technology to really make those more user-friendly," Roberts told council members.

Some residents seem indifferent to the rise in metered parking rates.

"I think if you're already paying for parking, you'll probably still pay for it even if they raise it because you don't have a choice," one person commented to Greene.

For Tice, the proposed free hour of parking could potentially draw more people to downtown Norfolk.

"I live in Portsmouth, and a lot of businesses are closing down because of tolls and not being able to park," he noted.

He emphasized that any measure to save money is welcome, especially during financially tight times.

"We're getting hit by every side—food costs, everything. I think, just anything to help people would be good right now," Tice said.

Click or tap here to view the FY2026 proposed budget for the City of Norfolk. There will be a public hearing on the budget on April 9 at 6 p.m. at Granby High School. City council is to vote on the budget in May.