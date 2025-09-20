Real life 'Magic School Bus' transforms learning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a unique school in Norfolk that's taking education on the road, literally — Solstice Hybrid Academy operates unlike any traditional school, offering year-round teaching to home schooled students where their classroom doubles as transportation to real-world learning experiences aka fun filled field trips.

"We've got all our stuff set up for our biome for this morning or this afternoon. We keep all of our students' work stored up here," said a representative showing the mobile classroom setup," said Sarah Harrington, Founder of Solstice Hybrid Academy.

The academy's founder, Sarah Harrington, is a teacher herself who understands the magic of hands-on learning.

"No other school actually has the classroom in the bus and then takes their students places," said Harrington. "It's very reminiscent of the Magic School Bus, Ms. Frizzle. You know, in the morning we're learning about different things and then it's like 'buckle up everybody,'" she said.

The idea came to Harrington after the COVID-19 pandemic when she was helping to teach her son, niece and nephew. She realized then, effective education could happen outside traditional four walls.

"I think that I want to do field trips every day, recalled Harrington. " Like I think I want to take a group of kids out on field trips every day to experience this amazing city, this amazing world."

The school launched with just four students and has grown to serve 20 students. With hopes of one day expanding to another bus and adding more teachers assistance.

"This is definitely a labor of love. I don't charge a whole lot for tuition. My whole thing is I want to have this experience. This is something I'm really passionate about," said Harrington.

The mobile classroom provides everything students need for safe and successful learning while offering experiences Harrington hopes will stay with them long after graduation.

"My biggest goal is to help students find what drives them to learn and create new things and make change."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.