Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas arrives in Norfolk, diverted after Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second time in five days, a cruise ship diverted from Baltimore because of the March 26 bridge collapse docked in Norfolk Thursday morning.

Buses lined up outside Norfolk’s Half Moone Bay cruise terminal, waiting to take thousands of passengers debarking Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas back to Baltimore.

On March 31, Carnival’s Legend docked at the terminal.

News Carnival Legend docks in Norfolk after Baltimore bridge collapse forces reroute Danielle Saitta

It also dropped off and picked up thousands of passengers.

Like the Royal Caribbean passengers, those getting off were offered a complimentary coach bus ride back to Baltimore.

Heather Daly is cruising on the Vision of the Seas. She lives in West Virginia and drove into Norfolk Wednesday night to stay in a hotel so she could catch the cruise.

She said the last-minute changes were stressful, but she never thought about canceling. She is traveling with her son who has autism and says the cruise offers a program that helps people traveling with someone with autism.

“I also used to own a company where I traveled the country working the comic con circuit, so I’m used to booking parking and booking hotels," Daly said. "Before Royal even announced which port they were going to go out of, there was a possibility of Jersey or Norfolk. As soon as the bridge got hit, I booked hotels and parking in both."

Dawn Strickler is another Vision of the Seas passenger.

She lives in Maryland. She and her friend she's cruising with planned to drive down to Norfolk Thursday morning. She also never considered canceling.

"I’m going for my birthday and I’ve had a rough couple years dealing with my daughter and I really need this cruise," Strickler said.

As of Thursday, the Vision of the Seas was scheduled to return April 12.

The Legend was scheduled to be back again on April 7.

Bringing the ships in on such short notice is easier said than done, especially with preparations underway at the cruise terminal for a major renovation scheduled to start in May.

Norfolk Work underway in Norfolk to prepare for cruise ship re-routed from Baltimore Colter Anstaett

“This is a community effort," Stephen Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus, said ahead of the Legend's arrival on March 31. "Customs and Border Protection, our stevedore services locally, the entire maritime industry has come together to pull this off."

Nauticus operates the Half Moone Bay cruise terminal.

“For us, it’s just a minor inconvenience," said one passenger after getting off the Legend on March 31. "We’ll get home at some point."

With the new ships diverting to Norfolk temporarily, a lot of people are wondering if and how they can get on one of the cruises if any original passengers cancel due to the port change.

Norfolk Royal Caribbean cruises rerouted from Baltimore to Norfolk Madeline Miller

"There's a lot of misinformation out there," Chesapeake travel advisor Kim Keizer told News 3 in an interview on March 29.

Keizer said people will have to go online and get on a waitlist.

She emphasizes, though, that the ships could return to Baltimore at any time and may only notify you 24 hours in advance if you get a spot.