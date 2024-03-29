Royal Caribbean cruises rerouted from Baltimore to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Three Royal Caribbean cruises originally scheduled to return to Baltimore are now coming to Norfolk instead —another ripple effect of the collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge on Tuesday.

Nauticus says passengers who are currently aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Visions of the Seas cruise ship will arrive at the cruise terminal next to Nauticus on April 4. Those passengers will then take buses up to Baltimore to retrieve their cars.

Two other cruises on the same vessel will depart from Norfolk shortly after: one on April 4 and another on April 12, Nauticus says.

The Visions of the Seas holds 2,500 passengers.

The change comes days after Baltimore’s Key Bridge tragically collapsed. Crews are still working to remove debris from the Patapsco River and, hopefully, recover construction workers who were on the bridge during the collapse.

Earlier this week, Carnival also opted to divert one of its Baltimore-bound cruise ships to Norfolk.

News 3 has a crew following this story today. This article will be updated with more information.