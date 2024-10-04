Savannah Bananas return to Harbor Park for 2025 tour in July

NORFOLK, Va. — The Banana Ball World Tour is coming back in 2025, and Norfolk is one of their stops.

The Firefighters will be in Harbor Park July 24-26, 2025 to face The Party Animals. The Bananas made their 757 debut to a crowd of over 12,000 fans in August and the stadium could not contain their excitement.

"It's the greatest show in sports," said Brandon Crosby, a Bananas infielder and former Norfolk State player to News 3's Zach Staton.

The Bananas have been coined as the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, as their games contain different variations of the sport.

In addition, the teams engage in dance routines through innings, performs family friendly stunts, and engage with fans throughout the day and game.

"You're going get a little bit of circus," Crosby said. "You're going get a little bit of Gladiator, you're going to get a little Broadway, some movies. A lot of different things."

The Banana World Tour will make other stops in Virginia, as they will play in Richmond June 20-21 and Salem July 11-12, 2025.