Sentara expands mobile breast cancer screenings in Coastal Virginia

Sentara has tripled its mobile mammography fleet from one to three 3D mammography vans, in an effort to create more access to care across the region.

The expanded service has provided more than 2,200 screenings this year and identified 12 cases in the Hampton Roads region. The mobile vans travel from Richmond down to North Carolina, bringing breast cancer screening directly to communities.

"Breast cancer doesn't just show up in October," said Jillian Howe, Manger of Sentara Mobile Mammagraphy. "It's very important for women to have access to this all year round. So we have three vans that we send out into the community and we provided mammograms Monday through Saturday on our vans."

The screening process is designed for efficiency and convenience. From registration to the end of the exam, it takes only 15 minutes and patients receive their results within 24 hours.

While scheduling appointments is encouraged, walk-ins are also welcomed. Coordinators emphasize that patients should come even without insurance, as financial assistance may be available.

Operators say they want to ensure those needing early detection receive care and compassion not just during screening, but throughout the entire process, extending well beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

