Sentara Health to take on more resident physicians to address shortage

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara is planning to address the ongoing national physician shortage by expanding its residency programs, according to a release.

Sentara says the residency program at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital will be expanded and new residency programs will be established throughout the rest of Sentara's Virginia network.

To improve the pipeline for these new residents, Sentara says it is partnering with the newly formed Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences Center at Old Dominion University.

Additionally, Sentara said it has committed over $350 million to the center in support over the next decade.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the U.S. is projected to face a shortage of between 13,500 and 86,000 physicians by 2036.

Sentara says it currently funds 240 residency programs in Norfolk. With this new plan, Sentara hopes to fund more than 400 positions.

“We believe strongly that if we train more physicians locally in our markets, we’re more likely to keep physicians locally in our markets,” said Dr. Michael Hooper, vice president and chief academic officer.