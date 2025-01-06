Several ORF flights delayed, cancelled amid winter weather

NORFOLK, Va. — Multiple flights departing from Norfolk International Airport have been impacted amid the winter storm Monday.

There are a handful of delays and cancellations Monday morning. However, most flights appear to be set to leave on time as scheduled.

Many of the impacted flights were planned to arrive in cities along the East Coast, including Baltimore and Philadelphia.

To check the status of your flight, go to ORF's website.