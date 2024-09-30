Should smoking be banned at Norfolk's proposed casino?

NORFOLK, Va. — Earlier this month, the Norfolk City Council approved the Pamunkey Indian Tribe's new partnership with Boyd Gaming to build a resort and casino near Harbor Park.

The design plans still need final approval from the city council, but have been working their way through the Architectural and Review Board, as well as the Planning Commission.

The discussion last week led some on the Planning Commission to question whether smoking should be banned.

"It seems like a step in the wrong direction to allow smoking in the facility," said Kevin Murphy, the commission's chair.

Presenters told the commission smoking would be allowed, but they would work to have a high-quality HVAC system to mitigate impacts.

When the Rivers Casino opened last year in Portsmouth, smoking was also raised as a concern, which led the casino to label some areas as non-smoking.

News 3 recently sat down with Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander to talk about his re-election campaign, but he was also asked about his thoughts on the casino.

"I think there should be sections that are free from smoking. I think [for] those [who] don't want to be around secondhand smoke, there should be options," he said.

The Review Board and Planning Commission have approved the design plans for the casino.

In a joint statement from the Tribe and Boyd Gaming, they didn't weigh in on the smoking issue, but said, "We look forward to starting construction in the near future once we have secured all remaining approvals."

The city council will get final approval and can decide how to act on the board's recommendations.

Alexander said he would weigh in on the final plans when they reach him.

"I respect the process, so when I get it and see their comments and their recommendations, then I will act and the council will act based on what we see," he said.