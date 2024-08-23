Signs at LGBT Life Center in Norfolk vandalized

NORFOLK, Va. — Signs outside the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk were vandalized with on Wednesday, the center reported.

The signs were tagged with the words in black marker with "F*** LGBTQ" and "F*** LGBTBBQ+P".

“This vandalism is a clear sign of the fear and intolerance that still exists in our society,” said Stacie Walls, CEO of LGBT Life Center. “But let us be clear: while a sign can be damaged, the spirit of our community cannot be broken.”

The center reports it also regularly receives death threat calls, and have had to enhance security measures at its Hampton facility with bullet-proof glass.

A 2023 analysis of crime released this month by Virginia State Police noted that hate crimes in the commonwealth have increased by nearly 50% over 2022. The report did not state what groups the hate crimes were committed against.

In June — Pride Month — LGBTQ+ signs outside of a church in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood were vandalized with the words "Pride is Sin" — another with rainbow flags was stolen.

But Walls said they are using this as an opportunity have the community rally supporters around their mission, concluding with, "No act of hatred will deter us from creating a world where everyone is accepted and valued for who they are."