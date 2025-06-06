Speaker backs out of controversial veteran event in Norfolk citing 'manufactured violence'

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new development in a controversial event happening in Norfolk June 6-8.

A man invited to speak, and whose views have created a lot of concern on social media, says he is not coming to the event.

“They are talking about showing up to rallies with body armor and automatic weapons. When you mix that with hate speech, this starts to become very dangerous," said Norfolk resident Erik Leach.

Leach is referring to posts on social media by people whose antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric is similar to views expressed by some of the people invited to speak at the Liberty Veterans Association event at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel this weekend.

Leach is one of many people who are concerned about the event after a flyer circulated on social media.

“I want our city officials, I want to make sure police, everyone, is on hand and standby," said Leach.

The event is a reunion for the survivors and families of the victims of the attack on the USS Liberty in 1967 by the Israeli Defense Force that killed 34 U.S. sailors. Some, including survivors of the attack that occurred during the Six Day War, believe it was intentional but the Israeli Defense Force has always said it was a mistake.

The U.S. Navy says there’s no evidence to suggest the attack was intentional.

One of the invited speakers is Stew Peters.

He frequently expresses his views on his podcast and livestreams on X, where has a game show-style segment meant to degrade the Jewish community.

In May when News 3 first reported on the event, Peters was planning to come to the event despite being banned by the hotel and the local VFW post where another part of the reunion weekend is scheduled to happen.

News 3 reached out to him for this story after hearing the hotel may have decided not to ban him and instead tell him he can come but can’t speak.

He said he wasn't sure if he was still banned or not, but said he had changed his mind and would not come because of what he calls manufactured violence.

"Because of the violence that you’re talking about. It’s going to be manufactured violence," Peters said when asked why he decided not to come to the event.

Norfolk police told News 3 there would be an increased police presence downtown throughout the weekend, in part because of Harbor Fest which takes place at the same time and in the same area as the event at the hotel.

For Leach, that doesn’t necessarily ease his concern, though.

“Police are going to be spread kind of thin, and it also brings a lot of people into this community where you have individuals with hateful intentions who have a history of being violent and inciting violence and putting together an event and a rally that could go sideways," Leach said.

Peters said he does not promote violence and said he is open to coming to other Liberty Veterans Association events in the future.