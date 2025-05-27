Far-right speaker banned from USS Liberty reunion at Norfolk Sheraton

NORFOLK, Va. — A far-right public figure named Stew Peters, known for making social media posts promoting antisemitism and white nationalism, has been banned from the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel where he was slated to speak at the USS Liberty Veterans Association (LVA) reunion next month, an LVA boardmember confirmed to WTKR News 3 Tuesday.

John Dixon with LVA shared the following with News 3: “The hotel owner Marriott-Bonvoy has banned Stew Peters from entering their property and has advised us he is not to speak.” Shortly after, the hotel also confirmed to WTKR News 3 that they have banned Peters.

This comes after an account on X, Stop Antisemitism, posted a flyer on May 8, which appeared to promote the upcoming reunion, featuring three speakers: Lucas Gage, Stew Peters and Jake Shields. The flyer was captioned, “Virginia Sheraton to host who’s who of white supremacists.”

A Nazi reunion at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside? Not on our watch! The hotel is hosting a white supremacist & antisemitic event with Lucas Gage, Stew Peters, & Jake Shields. It must be canceled immediately. Contact Carl.Barnett@NorfolkSheraton.com and demand action. pic.twitter.com/RKiVkF4SUc — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 8, 2025

As the flyer began circulating on social media, prompting strong public backlash, WTKR News 3 reached out to LVA to confirm the validity of the reported appearances. They responded saying that their original flyer had been edited to include the photos and names, but they did confirm that Peters would be speaking at the reunion.

Tired of being pushed around by jews?FIGHT for the remaining survivors of the USS Liberty. ⚔️Email Carl Bennett at the Norfolk, Va Sheraton and let him know that caving to jewish supremacy or threats of “antisemitism” will NOT be tolerated. Carl.Barnett@NorfolkSheraton.com https://t.co/8SXXdobWGX pic.twitter.com/lNF7fqkkny — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) May 20, 2025

Now that Peters’ ban has been confirmed, the LVA says none of the three men included in the flyer that made the rounds on X are speaking at its reunion.

When initially sharing the news of Peters' appearance at the reunion, LVA vehemently denied tolerating any antisemitic rhetoric at its event.

“If he has any agenda for Antisemitism or Jew Hating that will not be allowed, and we have told him this,” LVA Executive Director Moe Shafer told WTKR News 3 last week. Shafer noted that Peters had spoken at an LVA event in Washington a few years ago and said he “did a great job.”

The USS Liberty Veterans Association

The Liberty Veterans Association is an organization comprised of survivors and family members of survivors of the 1967 attack on the USS Liberty by Israeli Defense Forces.

The attack — which deployed fighter jets and torpedoes — killed dozens of crew members and wounded hundreds aboard the USS Liberty, a technical research ship, during the Six-Day War.

Israel apologized and maintains the attack was a mistake; they said they mistook the USS Liberty for an Egyptian ship.

And while no evidence has surfaced that the attack was deliberate by the IDF, the LVA maintains it was.

Peters' Comments

Prior to Peters getting banned from the hotel, he hosted a livestream on X on Friday, May 23 where he discussed his speaking at the reunion.

In reference to a similar remark made by LVA President Phil Tourney in which Tourney said, “if it is about Jew Hatred, please don’t come” to the reunion, Peters responded, “Phil, don’t get soft."

During the same livestream, while discussing the USS Liberty, Peters promoted white supremacy, stating, “white exceptionalism, that’s what we should be striving for” and “diversity is killing us.”

While the hotel confirmed Peters' ban, they did not share if extra security measures will be in place during the reunion.

The Liberty Veteran's Association 58th Anniversary Reunion is set to take place from June 6 to 9.