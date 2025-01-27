Strip mall store heavily burned by structure fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A building on the 6500 Block of Tidewater Drive caught fire early Monday morning, according to a release.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said they were notified of the fire at 3:18 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a vacant building in a strip mall that was ablaze. The photos and location provided to News 3 suggest that Angel Food Mart was the store that caught fire.

It took crews less than 50 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the release.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.