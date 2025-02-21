Structure fire in Norfolk leads to road closures

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire broke out near Courtney Avenue in Norfolk, leading to a presence of fire officials and road closures.

The above video was filmed by News 3, it shows a presence of Norfolk Fire & Rescue near a residential building.

The city of Norfolk posted the following in response to the fire:

Until further notice, E. Princess Anne Rd. eastbound is blocked at Tidewater Dr. and westbound traffic is being diverted to Hanson Ave. to Goff St. for a working structure fire. Motorists are being encouraged to use E. Virginia Beach Blvd. as an alternate route. — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) February 21, 2025

