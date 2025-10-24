Supporters of NY AG Letitia James rally outside Norfolk Federal Courthouse

NORFOLK, Va. — Supporters of New York Attorney General Letitia James gathered outside the Norfolk Federal Courthouse Friday, rallying behind her as she was arraigned on federal charges of bank fraud.

James pleaded not guilty in the mortgage fraud case, which is connected to a Norfolk home she purchased.

Full speech: NY AG Letitia James addresses crowd of supporters outside Norfolk courthouse

Many supporters were holding signs and peacefully demonstrating their belief that their voices can make a difference in democracy. There was one sole agitator in the crowd during the rally.

The crowd chanted and sang in support of James, with many hoping their backing will help her case.

"What's happening to her could happen to any of us. When you speak up and you stand up for right and the system now that make it wrong right and right wrong. We're gonna have her back," Thomasine Wilson, supporter said.

Many attendees expressed hope that the case against James will be dismissed and that their collective voices will drive change as they demonstrate what democracy looks like in action.

"This is the right of the people to stand up for the constitution is one of the foundations of what the country is. We're a republic power resides with the people," said Glenn Harris, supporter

