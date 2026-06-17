Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Azalea Garden Road: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect was arrested for a deadly shooting that took place on Tuesday, Norfolk police said on Wednesday.

22-year-old Saequan Wilson was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, according to Norfolk police. He is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

On Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 Block of Azalea Garden Road for a reported gunshot victim. 38-year-old Alfred McKenzie was found shot at the scene. Norfolk police say he died after being taken to the hospital.

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