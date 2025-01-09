Suspect arrested in connection to HRT Light Rail robbery

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested a man in connection to the robbery on the HRT Light Rail in Norfolk on Dec. 27.

Detectives charged Silvero Brown Jr., 32, with robbery and assault and was taken in to police custody around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say the event took in the 3500 block of Mississippi Avenue near the Ingleside Station.

Brown Jr. is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.