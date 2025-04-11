'The Great Food Truck Race' films final showdown at Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. — The last two contestants in "The Great Food Truck Race" competed against each other on Friday at the Waterside District in Norfolk.

The show toured cities in Hampton Roads as they film the final stretch of their Season 18 competition.

The food trucks are slated to compete in Norfolk from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Despite the rainy weather, locals turned out to sample the delicacies offered by the final two trucks.

The popular Food Network show, hosted by celebrity chef Tyler Florence, features food truck teams competing for a chance to win $50,000. For each round of the competition, trucks set up next to each other to operate for a day of business — the one earning the least money is eliminated.

In an interview with News 3, Florence mentioned that Hampton Roads is the last stop on their East Coast tour for season 18.

"We started off in Savannah, went to Charleston, Myrtle Beach so we're creeping up the Eastern Seaboard," he said, adding that he believes the upcoming season's competitors are the strongest in Food Truck Race history.

The owners of both food trucks were working hard to attract customers to avoid elimination and to win the grand prize, along with some bragging rights.