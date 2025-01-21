Tidewater bundles up as frigid winter air moves in

NORFOLK, Va. — As frigid temperatures settle in across Hampton Roads, many residents are opting to at least try and stay indoors.

With temperatures plummeting a usually busy Granby Street has transformed into a quiet corridor.

"I should’ve probably stayed home," one person told News 3's Jay Greene.

Monday Evening Forecast

Dr. Ryan Light, a local physician, offers vital advice for those who must venture outside.

"It's important to cover up as much as possible," Dr. Light told Greene over a Zoom interview. "Mittens are really a game changer—unlike gloves, they allow your fingers to share body heat, keeping your hands much warmer."

Dr. Light also emphasized the importance of hydration during cold weather, warning that dehydration can increase the risk of hypothermia.

Hexplained that frostbite occurs after prolonged exposure to cold, with symptoms like pain, burning, or a pins-and-needles sensation primarily affecting fingers and toes. Chronic exposure to wet conditions—often stemming from sweat and inadequate protective wear—can hasten the onset of frostbite. If you start feeling numbness in your extremities, it's crucial to warm up and change into dry gear promptly.

When it comes to how to dress, Dr. Light recommends the following:

Base Layer: Use a thin, moisture-wicking material to prevent sweat buildup, which can lead to cooling of the body.

Socks: Instead of piling on multiple pairs, opt for one good pair of thin socks followed by a thicker wool sock. Wet socks can lead to cold feet, increasing the risk of frostbite.

Head Coverage: A stocking cap or wool hat is recommended as a significant amount of body heat is lost through the head. Coupled with a scarf, this can help retain warmth effectively.

As temperatures drop, the community is also reminded to care for their vehicles.

Jack Wood, owner of Jack's Auto Repair on N. Military Highway in Norfolk, urges residents to perform essential winter maintenance checks.

"Make sure to examine your car’s fluids and hoses. If they’re too soft, they might burst; if they’re hard, they could be brittle," he said.

Wood also emphasized the importance of ensuring that tires are properly inflated and have adequate treads.