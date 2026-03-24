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Train crossing gate fractured after being hit by vehicle, then train: NFR

Top Stories: Tuesday, March 24
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NORFOLK, Va. — A train crossing gate was fractured after being hit by both a car and a train on Tuesday, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

An official with Norfolk Fire-Rescue says a vehicle initially hit the train crossing gate at the intersection of Diven Street and Terminal Boulevard. This resulted in a portion of the gate arm being hit by an incoming train.

News 3 reporter Colter Anstaett took photos of the scene, showing the fractured crossing gate arm. He noted that debris was seen scattered around the area.

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The Norfolk Fire-Rescue says Norfolk and Port Authority police are currently handling this incident. We reached out to both departments for additional information, check back with us for updates.

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