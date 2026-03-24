Train crossing gate fractured after being hit by vehicle, then train: NFR

NORFOLK, Va. — A train crossing gate was fractured after being hit by both a car and a train on Tuesday, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

An official with Norfolk Fire-Rescue says a vehicle initially hit the train crossing gate at the intersection of Diven Street and Terminal Boulevard. This resulted in a portion of the gate arm being hit by an incoming train.

News 3 reporter Colter Anstaett took photos of the scene, showing the fractured crossing gate arm. He noted that debris was seen scattered around the area.

WTKR

The Norfolk Fire-Rescue says Norfolk and Port Authority police are currently handling this incident. We reached out to both departments for additional information, check back with us for updates.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.