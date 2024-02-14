TSA prevents man from bringing loaded gun in carry-on at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport prevented a Norfolk man from bringing a loaded gun in his carry-on on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with TSA says the .38 caliber revolver was loaded with five bullets and was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint.

The X-ray unit at the checkpoint alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection, according to TSA.

The firearm was removed by local police, who then cited the man on a weapons charge.

TSA says the man also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing the gun to a TSA security checkpoint, which could reach as high as $15,000 depending on the circumstances.

The gun that was found was located in a hard-sided gun case, but TSA rules state that in order to carry a gun onto a plane, the firearm must be declared at checked baggage and be stored unloaded in a locked hard-sided case.

"Had the gun been unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter to be transported with checked baggage in the belly of the plane, there would have been no issue," said Robin "Chuck" Burke, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport. "But to bring a loaded gun to a checkpoint is inexcusable because you cannot bring a firearm onto a flight. Firearms need to be unloaded and packed in a locked in a hard-sided case for transport in the cargo hold with the rest of the checked bags."

As of Feb. 13, Norfolk International TSA has intercepted three firearms in their checkpoint. Last year, the airport saw the highest number of intercepted firearms at a total of 29 firearms caught.

TSA says firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws when traveling.