TSA stops man with handgun attempting to board flight at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — TSA officers in Norfolk said they stopped a North Carolina man from bringing a handgun onto a flight on Friday, March 29.

Officers said the SigSauer handgun was loaded with 11 bullets including one in the chamber.

The man entered a security checkpoint with the gun in his carry-on bag according to the TSA.

Upon identifying the firearm, local police were called to confiscate the weapon and cite the man with weapons charges.

In addition to being criminally cited, the man will be eligible for a fine of up to $15,000 from the TSA.

The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for possible criminal prosecution, the TSA said.

“It is highly disappointing that we continue to see individuals try to bring their guns onto a flight,” said Robin Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Burke went on to say that it is legal to travel with an unloaded firearm so long as that weapon is declared at the airline check-in counter and transported with checked baggage.

For more information on how to legally travel with a firearm please visit the TSA's website.