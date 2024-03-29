Pasquotank County deputies arrest man after weeks of erratic behavior, evading law enforcement

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man after weeks of concerning behavior and evasion of law enforcement.

Randall Kyle Hewitt, of Elizabeth City, was first investigated by authorities on Feb. 1, when deputies found out that Hewitt had been allegedly firing weapons on his property.

Deputies said neighbors had raised concerns over their and their children's safety, they also said the behavior was not uncommon for Hewitt.

On two occasions deputies said they had encounters with Hewitt wherein he made alarming statements or behaved recklessly. After the second encounter, deputies obtained a warrant for misdemeanor reckless discharge of a firearm.

On March 22, Deputies said they were conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of Lovers Lane when they identified Hewitt as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

Deputies told Hewitt that they had an active warrant for his arrest, and he subsequently fled from law enforcement.

Deputies pursued Hewitt briefly but ended their pursuit due to Hewitt's speed and reckless driving.

Deputies continued to investigate Hewitt's behavior and determined that he may be a danger to the community.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest and carried out on March 28 after six consecutive days of surveillance.

Hewitt was apprehended and taken to a medical center for evaluation before being brought to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and taken before a judge.

Upon searching Hewitt's residence, law enforcement said they found an AR-15, a shotgun, three Glock pistols, several loaded magazines, assorted ammunition and a pound of marijuana.