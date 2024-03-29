What qualities make a good police chief? Suffolk asks residents in new survey

SUFFOLK, Va. — The city of Suffolk is taking its search for the next police chief nationwide.

Suffolk has opened a community survey to hear from citizens about what they want to see in the next hire.

Police Chief Alfred Chandler retired from the department last fall after a 24-year career with Suffolk police.

News Chief Alfred S. Chandler, Jr. announces retirement from Suffolk Police Dept. Julia Varnier

Major James Buie is serving as the interim chief.

The survey is open through April 19.

The city says the next candidate should “effectively lead, inspire, and support the Suffolk Police Department in its mission to serve and protect the community.”