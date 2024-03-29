Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

What qualities make a good police chief? Suffolk asks residents in new survey

Suffolk Police Department offering up to $10K hiring bonus
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 14:55:21-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — The city of Suffolk is taking its search for the next police chief nationwide.

Suffolk has opened a community survey to hear from citizens about what they want to see in the next hire.

Police Chief Alfred Chandler retired from the department last fall after a 24-year career with Suffolk police.

Police Chief Alfred “Al” S. Chandler, Jr.

News

Chief Alfred S. Chandler, Jr. announces retirement from Suffolk Police Dept.

Julia Varnier
4:35 PM, Sep 13, 2023

Major James Buie is serving as the interim chief.

The survey is open through April 19.

The city says the next candidate should “effectively lead, inspire, and support the Suffolk Police Department in its mission to serve and protect the community.”

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book