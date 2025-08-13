USNS Robert F. Kennedy arrives at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 8), the U.S. Navy's newest vessel, arrived at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday.

This ship is operated by Military Sealift Command — the ship's crew is comprised of Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARS). The main function of the USNS Robert F. Kennedy is to transfer fuel to Navy carrier strike groups at sea. This ship also has a double-hull design, which protects against possible oil spills and other environmental impacts.

The USNS Robert F. Kennedy can carry 162,000 barrels of oil and reach speeds of up to 20 knots. It also maintains aviation capabilities.

In a release sent to News 3, officials called the USNS Robert F. Kennedy "a cornerstone of the Navy's fuel delivery system, these T-AO ships are essential to expanding the Navy's Combat Logistics Force."