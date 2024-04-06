VDOT moves to next phase of Monticello Ave./St. Pauls Blvd. traffic study

NORFOLK, Va. — From the interstates to the main highways to the local thoroughfares, there are more than several areas of Hampton Roads where traffic gets congested fast on a daily—sometimes hourly—basis.

One area includes Monticello Avenue in Norfolk which turns into St. Paul Boulevard in downtown. The Virginia Department of Transportation is studying what could be done to decrease congestion and improve safety.

Maxwell Barrett/WTKR News 3 Monticello Avenue in Norfolk

Rob Turner drives through the area on a regular basis, especially near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and 25th Street.

Norfolk Norfolk wants to eliminate all traffic fatalities. Here's how. Blaine Stewart

"Dangerous. Congested. Crazy," Turner said when describing traffic in the area. "The main problem is people cutting through from Church Street on 25th all the way down Hampton trying to avoid 27th Street and all the stoplights. When this intersection gets backed up, they're jumping traffic trying to get across and people are coming and there's wrecks here all the time."

Maxwell Barrett/WTKR News 3 Rob Turner

This study is being conducted as part of the VDOT's Project Pipelineprogram. It was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB).

The project area includes the area of 26th and 25th Streets at Monticello Avenue and extends to St. Paul's Boulevard between East Charlotte and Church Streets. That's near The Scope.

Maxwell Barrett/WTKR News 3 Monticello Avenue at 25th in Norfolk

There were nearly 400 crashes on this stretch of road between 2018 and 2022, according to VDOT's records. In total, three of the crashes were deadly. Seven of the crashes involved bikes—two of those had a fatality.

Watch related story: Norfolk wants to eliminate all traffic fatalities. Here's how.

Norfolk wants to eliminate all traffic fatalities. Here's how the plan works.

The study began in September, with VDOT collecting traffic data.

A survey just concluded in March, where members of the public could provide feedback and comment on possible concept design plans.

VDOT sent the following information to News 3 about the survey.

"In addition to the specific intersection concepts , multiple systemic or corridor-wide improvements were listed for consideration and asked to be ranked by priority by the survey respondents. These improvements are not necessarily alternative options; the improvements could be implemented separately or together. For context, here is a list of items that were part of that list.

Improve safety and reduce red-light running by increasing visibility of traffic signal heads with backplates

Improve safety by converting left-turn signal phases that "Yield on Green Ball" to "Yield on Flashing Yellow Arrow

Improve pedestrian safety by installing pedestrian signal heads and push buttons for all crossings at signalized intersections

Enhance pedestrian connectivity by installing new marked crosswalks and sidewalks to complete existing gaps

Improve pedestrian safety and visibility by refreshing existing crosswalk markings

Improve accessibility by installing ADA-compliant curb ramps and maintaining sidewalks

Improve safety by installing "stop bar" markings on the pavement next to all stop signs"

News Emporia residents devastated by deadly crash that killed two teens Danielle Saitta

Jerry Pauley, a planning specialist with the Virginia Department of Transportation, described where the process stands now.

"We've found where the problems are, we've developed some concepts to address many of those problems. And that's what the public input was to see...what the acceptance from the public is to some of our concepts," Pauley said. "Right now we're at the stage of deciding which ones we want to continue forward with."

One concept focuses on the intersection of Monticello and Virginia Beach Boulevard, near the split of St. Paul's.

"The right turn lane is difficult for motorists to see when they have to look back over their shoulder," Pauley said. "So that was one of the issues that we've tried to address."

It's also an area that is a concern for city officials. According to John Stevenson, the director of the city's Department of Transportation, the Virginia Beach Boulevard intersection is one of the locations with a higher volume of crashes in Norfolk.

Maxwell Barrett/WTKR News 3 John Stevenson

"You almost have to turn your neck 180 degrees to see vehicular traffic," Stephenson said. "So the idea is trying to take that and straighten it out. So then it's much simpler for motorists to make that maneuver to see oncoming traffic."

Watch another story: 'They were graduating this year:' Emporia residents devastated by deadly crash that killed two teens

'They were graduating this year:' Emporia residents devastated by deadly crash that killed two teens

Nearly 800 people completed the survey, according to Pauley.

"One of the potential solutions that came up...was totally deleting the free flow right, or not free flow, but the channelized right turn lane," Pauley said.

Virginia Department of Transportation Concept rendering for Virginia Beach Boulevard at Monticello Avenue



But there are still several design and planning steps that have to come first before a final decision can be made.

"The phase three is where we will take the concepts and develop them to a higher degree so that then the city could take those and apply for funding," Pauley said.

Pauley said that phase hadn't started yet but would begin soon.

At the end of the survey, the study's team will give the information to the City of Norfolk and any suggested improvements.

Drivers like Rob Turner hope something will happen sooner rather than later, but until then he says drivers need to play it safe.

"Don't try to cut through traffic because you're risking your life just to save a couple of seconds," Turner said.

Click or tap here to learn more about the study.