VDOT showcases HRBT Expansion Project 65 feet below the surface

NORFOLK, Va. — VDOT provided a look of the HRBT Expansion Project that motorists don't get a chance to see.

Sixty-five feet below the surface, Mary the Boring Tunnel gets ready to bore another tunnel, as she completed her first one back in June. The next tunnel will be a twin tunnel in the direction of Norfolk.

The HRBT Expansion Project is designed to provide eight lanes of traffic for drivers to traverse upon completion.

The $3.9 billion project, which began in April 2023, is the largest in VDOT's history.

The project should be complete in August of 2027, but should be usable by Feburary 2027. There is a $90 million incentive with the contractor if they finish work by September of 2026.

