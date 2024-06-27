Watch Now
Transportation

Actions

Mary the Tunnel Boring Machine makes a U-turn to prepare for journey home after HRBT expansion work

449075288_865066648981959_2162978145069262901_n.jpg
449076583_865066705648620_8317424749670258027_n.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 27, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — Mary the Tunnel Boring Machine has fully emerged from her newly-bored tunnel as part of the HRBT Expansion Project, and been turned around by crews, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Mary emerged into a receiving pit at North Island, where crews used nitrogen tables to raise, slide, and turn her 180 degrees into launch position, VDOT said.

Facing Norfolk, Mary waited to be reunited with her trailing gantries to begin the process of boring the project's second tunnel.

Watch related: Tunnel boring machine for HRBT expansion arrives at North Island

Tunnel boring machine used in HRBT expansion arrives at North Island

At $3.9 billion, the HRBT Expansion Project is the largest in the history of VDOT.

The project is expected to wrap up in February of 2027. However, there is a $90 million incentive with the contractor if they finish work by September of 2026.

More information about Mary and the science behind her turn can be found in the HRBT Expansion newsletter.

Watch: New traffic pattern begins for HRBT drivers

New traffic pattern begins for HRBT drivers between Hampton and Norfolk

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice