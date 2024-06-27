Mary the Tunnel Boring Machine makes a U-turn to prepare for journey home after HRBT expansion work

NORFOLK, Va. — Mary the Tunnel Boring Machine has fully emerged from her newly-bored tunnel as part of the HRBT Expansion Project, and been turned around by crews, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Mary emerged into a receiving pit at North Island, where crews used nitrogen tables to raise, slide, and turn her 180 degrees into launch position, VDOT said.

Facing Norfolk, Mary waited to be reunited with her trailing gantries to begin the process of boring the project's second tunnel.

At $3.9 billion, the HRBT Expansion Project is the largest in the history of VDOT.

The project is expected to wrap up in February of 2027. However, there is a $90 million incentive with the contractor if they finish work by September of 2026.

More information about Mary and the science behind her turn can be found in the HRBT Expansion newsletter.

