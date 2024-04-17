Fire on truck carrying U.S. Mail delays traffic in Norfolk on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire on a truck carrying U.S. mail is causing major backups on I-64 in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

VDOT first alerted us about the fire just before 6 a.m. The delays are near 4th View Street.

As of 6:50 a.m., I-64E is completely shut down from the Hampton side of the HRBT to 4th View on the Norfolk side. Watch News 3's Jen Lewis break down the impact on traffic, and which routes to take instead, in the video player above.

VDOT tells us the tractor-trailer—which was a postal vehicle—was the only vehicle impacted by the fire. The driver was not hurt, and neither were any firefighters or other drivers, VDOT says.

The fire is extinguished, and Norfolk Fire-Rescue is working with the Coast Guard to assess runoff into the surrounding water and wetlands, VDOT says..

We'll update this article once we learn more.