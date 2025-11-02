VENA program launches in Virginia | Weekly SNAP payments begin Monday amid ongoing shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. — With the government shutdown continuing, more than 850,000 Virginians who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are facing growing uncertainty. On Monday, November 3, relief may arrive as the first round of funds from the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance Program (VENA) is distributed statewide.

Governor Glenn Youngkin recently declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth, prompting officials to roll out the VENA program for November.

The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed that VENA benefits will be issued weekly, a departure from the traditional monthly schedule, and will be loaded automatically onto EBT cards.

If you receive your SNAP benefits on the 1st of the month, your VENA funds will be available starting Monday, November 3. Benefits scheduled for the 4th or 7th will load on Wednesdays and Fridays through November.

All remaining SNAP funds must be spent before VENA funds can be accessed.

Local supermarkets are stepping up to help families stretch their benefits even further. Mike Palmer, store manager at E. Palmer Supermarket in Norfolk, says they’re doing their part to provide affordable, healthy food during the crisis.

“The situation that we're going through now, with the SNAP, the uncertainty of the SNAP, it really comes in hand. Whatever they are getting, we're offering 50% off our fresh fruits and vegetables whenever they're purchasing that here,” Palmer said.

Palmer explained that E. Palmer Supermarket’s program was specifically designed to address the lack of healthy food options in the area, known as a "food desert." He emphasized the importance of supporting families during times of need.

“We started this because our area lacked healthy options, and right now, with all the uncertainty around SNAP, it’s more important than ever. We want to make sure everyone can get nutritious food and make their benefits go further,” Palmer said.

Palmer says that the discounts have been a lifeline for customers, especially as many struggle with uncertainty about their SNAP benefits.

“Some customers come in not knowing how much support they’ll get. Being able to tell them their money will go twice as far here, it’s a big relief for a lot of working families,” Palmer said.

VENA is set to continue through November, bringing some stability to families across Virginia.

For more information and updates on SNAP and VENA benefits, visit the Virginia Department of Social Services website.