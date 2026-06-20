Virginia Beach family celebrates Father's Day at Norfolk's Harborfest with matching shirts

NORFOLK, Va. — A family from Virginia Beach brought matching shirts and a heartfelt reason to Day 2 of Norfolk's 50th Harborfest.

Thousands of people filled Norfolk's Waterfront on Saturday for Harborfest, one of several major events converging on the city this weekend alongside Sail 250 and Juneteenth celebrations.

Among the crowd was the Menier-Brunson family from Virginia Beach, who made a point of showing up for Jelani Brunson in a big way — matching shirts and all.

"We have had these for a couple occasions. So any, like, Father's Day, his birthday, we like to have them on hand to bring them out and make him feel special," the Destiny Menier said.

Family members Destiny, Ahjanay and Natasha wore t-shirts with a baby picture of Jelani on them. They said they especially wanted to make him feel special this Father's Day weekend because he lost his father last year.

Jelani said the loss only deepened his commitment to the family values his father instilled in him.

"My father was great and I learned from him and as you can see through the girls, it still spreads. That's what I was taught by my father is to take care of the kids, take care of family, you don't ever stop til the end," Jelani said.

The family said the energy of the weekend — with people from across the region gathering in one place — captured something bigger than any single celebration.

"That's like the beauty of this area, and of this country, is the diversity and all the different kinds of people enjoying each other and being together," Natasha Menier said.

For Jelani, the scene in downtown Norfolk reflected what a community is supposed to look like.

"It's about community. And that's what a lot of stuff needs to be is about community. It's the love. It's the laughter. Everybody's outside enjoying theirself," Jelani said.

As the country marks 250 years, he said family is at the heart of what America is meant to be.

"It's supposed to be America," Jelani said. "That's America."

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