Virginia Beach woman charged with DUI in Booker T. Washington High crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving in a crash that left a giant hole in a classroom wall at Booker T. Washington High School early Saturday morning.

The call for a car hitting a building came in around 4:30 a.m. at Booker T. Washington. When officers arrived, they tell News 3 they found Inoeliz O. Aguiar, 21, injured at the scene.

Watch: Car slams into Booker T. Washington High School

Car slams into Norfolk high school

Cleanup crews on site Saturday told News 3 the car appeared to be speeding westbound down Princess Anne Road, lost control and then slammed into a culinary arts classroom on the schools northeast corner.

Aside from the driver, no one was injured in the incident, and classes resumed on Monday at Booker T. Washington High without interruption.