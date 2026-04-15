Virginia International Tattoo celebrates 250 years of American independence

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia International Tattoo is back at Norfolk's Scope Arena this week, bringing with it hundreds of military-style performers from across the country and around the globe.

Hosted by the Virginia Arts Festival, performances begin Thursday, April 16 and run through Sunday, April 19.

A 'Tattoo' is a military performance with the word originating from an old Dutch command telling local innkeepers to "turn off the taps," signaling to soldiers to return to the barracks for evening roll call.

This year's theme celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States of American. The cast features groups from Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina, as well as other states, including the return of the Kilgore College Rangerettes from Texas.

International performers include groups from the United Kingdom, Canada, France and South Korea.

Click HERE for more information about this year's Tattoo and HERE to purchase tickets.

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