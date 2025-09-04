Virginia Zoo & Elation Brewing team up, teasing their next animal-themed drink

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo and Elation Brewing collaborated to offer two custom drinks in what they describe as a "pitcher-perfect" partnership — on Sept. 20, they will announce their newest exclusive zoo beer.

To-go-four-packs of the Otter Lager and Tiger Trail Ale have been available for purchase at the Virginia Zoo's gift shop and at Elation Brewing locations. Those looking to try the drink on zoo grounds can also order it at the African Village Restaurant and Beastro.

Locally-based artist Erik Leach worked on the design for both of these 16oz cans.

The Virginia Zoo will host its inaugural Fall Fest on Sept. 20. The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. At this event, the newest Elation Brewing-Virginia Zoo drink will be released for zoo-goers to try.