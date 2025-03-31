Virginia Zoo says goodbye to bonded meerkat pair

NORFOLK, Va. — Amadi and Hardi, two of the Virginia Zoo's slender-tailed meerkats that have been in Norfolk for a decade and were "extremely bonded", were humanely euthanized last week due to their declining health, the zoo reported in a Facebook post. They were 13 and 12 years old, respectively.

The meercats, who both exceeded the natural lifespan, were euthanized together due to their strong bond. Social dynamics of meerkats would have made it difficult for one to remain alive after the other passed, the zoo said.

The pair had both experienced "significant" declines in health due to their age.

"These considerations, along with Amadi and Hardy’s age, health conditions, and their care teams’ research, indicated letting the pair pass together was the best course of action," the zoo said.

Amadi was outgoing and bold with zoo staff, which constrasts with Hardy's more reserved personality.

The pair enjoyed digging, doing animal paintings, snuggling and sleeping in, the zoo said.

The zoo will not have meerkats for now, but said they are working with the Slender-tailed Meerkat Species Survival Plan group to bring some in the future.

"Amadi and Hardy will be deeply missed by the Zoo team and guests alike," the zoo said. "Please keep their care team in your thoughts as they process these heartbreaking losses."