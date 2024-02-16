Virginia Zoo warns of online ticket scam

NORFOLK, Va.— The Virginia Zoo is warning its customers about a scam circulating right now involving alleged tickets to their 125th anniversary party.
The scam advertises four tickets for $6.95. A zoo spokesperson says that is a false advertisement, and tells people not to click the link or input any personal information.
They also ask people to report the ad and the page who posted it so the post gets taken down.