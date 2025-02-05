Vote Norfolk's Botanical Gardens #1 for Newsweek's best in the US

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Gardens received a nomination for Newsweek's best botanical garden in the US on Wednesday, as the magazine is highlighting Norfolk's "diverse gardens as the largest garden in Virginia."

The garden was founded in the 1930s by 220 African American men and women who were hired to clear the land and plant the first azalea collection under the Works Progress Administration.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk Botanical Gardens No. 3 in U.S.: Newsweek 2024 Reader's Choice Awards

Now the botanical gardens, known as The Garden for All, sees over 500,000 visitors a year.

Visit the link here to vote for Virginia's largest garden.