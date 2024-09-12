'Waggin Wheels' mobile pet pantry offering free pet food in Norfolk to owners under financial stress

NORFOLK, Va. — A mobile pet pantry, aptly named 'Waggin' Wheels,' will soon be rolling through Norfolk to offer everything from free kibble to litter treats for families under financial stress.

"We're unfortunately in a time period where many individuals are having a hard time making ends meet and that includes providing food for their pets," said Alison Fechino with the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The hope is to provide relief for free without judgment as the community continues to donate to neighbors in need.

The donation-based mobile pet pantry is organized by the Norfolk Animal Care Center. They do it on the second Saturday of every month, bringing pet food and other items to different parts of Norfolk.

The animal care center's leaders say the demand for pet food is high. Last year, they served more than 300 people when they launched the mobile pantry initiative. That comes out to 1,000 pounds of food.

"We see that come up as individuals not being able to afford veterinary care for their pets, to afford food, or even able to afford pet deposits when their changing housing. The economy is at a point right now where many individuals who've never faced these struggles before are to starting to meet them for the first time," said Fechino.

The mobile pet pantry will be in Norfolk this Saturday. Details are as follows:



Where : Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library on 111 W Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk.

: Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library on 111 W Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk. When : Saturday, Sept. 14

: Saturday, Sept. 14 Hours: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Proof of income is not required to receive pantry items.

For more information about the food assistance program and eligibility, click here. You can also meet adoptable pets and learn more about fostering and volunteering opportunities here. If you're interested in donating, click here.