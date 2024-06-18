Want a bike repair station near you? This local organization wants to help.

NORFOLK, Va. — Bikers looking for new bike racks and repair stations, now's your chance to request some from TRAFFIX, a program administered by Hampton Roads Transit.

TRAFFIX is accepting applications for its Bike Boost program, an initiative seeking to enhance cycling infrastructure throughout Hampton Roads.

“By providing cycling amenities, we actively support organizations and communities in promoting cycling as a sustainable transportation option,” said Amy Jordan, executive director of TRAFFIX.

Applications are open now through September at the Bike Boost website.

Respondents will be asked how a new bike rack and repair station would benefit local commuters if placed at the suggested location.

Should your location be selected for a Bike Boost station, you will be responsible for yearly check-ins and servicing, the group said.

The group will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the installation of each station, which they said will be completed by April 1.