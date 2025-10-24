Winterfest on the Wisconsin to feature riverfront light trail and huge indoor expansion

NORFOLK, Va. — Winterfest on the Wisconsin is offering twice the fun this year with a new riverfront light trail and an expansion that doubles its size.

The Hampton Roads holiday staple returns Friday, Nov. 14. This year, attendees can explore the new 30,000-square-foot indoor experience called "the Kingdom of the Snow Queen."

"This immersive adventure will transport families through a snowy landscape where they’ll encounter a talking polar bear, life-sized nutcrackers, a wise old owl, and the Snow Queen herself," a release from organizers says.

Winterfest will also debut a walking light trail — which organizers say is the first one in Downtown Norfolk. The half mile-long trail, open every night during the holiday season, is free.

"Extending from the Pagoda, around the battleship, and through Town Point Park, the Winterfest Riverwalk features hundreds of thousands of lights along the Elizabeth River," the release states.

Organizers say the star of the show will still be the Battleship Wisconsin, decorated with more than 2 million lights.

Winterfest tickets are available here. The event will run on select nights from November 14 through December 31.