Woman found dead after stabbing on E. Brambleton in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning at a home in the 400 block of East Brambleton Avenue.

Police say they received the call around 7:55 a.m Monday. Officers found a woman at the scene who had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released the woman’s identity or any information about a possible suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.