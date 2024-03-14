Women in maritime honored on the Battleship Wisconsin

NORFOLK, Va. — The Nauticus maritime-themed science museum is honoring women in maritime during Women's History Month.

The celebration will take place on the Battleship Wisconsin on Saturday, March 16.

The event will feature a variety of activities, crafts, and programs, according to a release by Nauticus.

“On Saturday, guests will engage with and learn from local women who have excelled in the maritime industry,” said Nathan Sandel, Director of Education at Nauticus.

General admission will be $12.

Tickets can be purchased on the Nauticus website.