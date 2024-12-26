After busy gift sending season, Outer Banks business shifts to holiday returns

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The holiday season is a busy time for everyone. That's especially true at shipping businesses, including one that has been a part of the Outer Banks for four decades: OBX Shipping Center.

"I believe the Monday before the Christmas week was our busiest day of the year. I believe we processed over 800 packages that day and we processed over 4,000 packages that week," said Judy Hahs, president and owner of OBX Shipping Center.

As the holiday rush slows down, the business stays busy with its normal operations but also customers coming in to mail out returns.

“It's not as busy. There's a lot of returning going on. So, with our culture turning to an internet shopping culture, there's things that are going to be returned, and we're busy with that," said Hahs.

Lynn Shell is the owner of Outer Banks Boarding Company but on Thursday he was a customer, mailing out products that people had purchased from OBBC online.

"We process the order, we print the label, get the shipping, and all we're doing is dropping off here," said Shell.

That convenience, being able to ship through numerous companies, and the community connection the shop has built, is something the business is proud to be able to offer.

“I think it's the choices, and being an independent shipping company, we can offer those choices. We've been established for so long as providing services to people here that I think that's what brings them back, that and the options," said Hahs.

Hahs said they expect the return season to keep them busy until mid-January, but things won’t slow down for long.

“We'll be going right into tax season where people are interested in shredding and getting their records cleaned up," said Hahs.

In a business that has served generations, they are proud to keep doing just that not just during the holiday season, but all year.

"There are generations that have grown up here. When we first started, we were seeing the grandparents and the parents coming in. Now, we're seeing the kids coming in with their families in the summers," said Hahs.