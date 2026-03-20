Another Buxton house on the move, the heaviest one so far for Crum Works Inc.

BUXTON, N.C. — Just weeks ago, a house stood on the oceanfront, feet away from the Atlantic Ocean, and it is now on the move. When it sits on its new foundation, it will have been moved more than 200 feet by Crum Works Inc. crews. Owner Barry Crum says that while this isn't the largest house he's moved, it is the heaviest.

"This house right here, with the steel, weighs about 265,000 pounds," said Crum.

News 3 has connected with Crum numerous times before, usually finding him near the Buxton oceanfront as he and his crews work in the house-moving business.

"Maybe we've done half a dozen lately, and that's about what we have on the books in front of us," said Crum.

But Crum admits this one has come with its challenges.

"We rolled the house on rollers away from the ocean, and we have to turn the house 90 degrees and then roll it up on those pilings. The pivot is pretty challenging for us. It's complicated to get all the angles of the dollies, keep the house balanced. For us, it's pretty complicated job," said Crum.

Crum has also continued to use his newer method News 3 showed viewers months ago — having the new pilings installed first and rolling the house overtop of the new foundation.

"I think it's a safer process, but it does bring some more complexity. Getting the house up over the new foundation is a challenge, especially with a big heavy house like this one," said Crum.

But Crum and his crews welcome a challenge and know that helping save these homes is good for the area.

"We're out here trying to clean up, get homes open, back up and ready, so that people can come and enjoy the Outer Banks in Buxton," said Crum.

There also appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for the close-knit town, which lost 19 homes in just over six months. Beach nourishment and a jetty repair are expected in the coming months.

"I've never seen something like this, but a lot of people have come together. I think things are looking positive, hopefully we will stay on that trajectory and get this past us," said Crum.

Crum and his crews expect to have the house moved onto its new foundations sometime next week.