As summer approaches, a check-in on operations at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund

GRANDY, N.C. — November to March is considered the off-season in the Outer Banks. For the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, things slow down, but they never really have an off-season.

"It's a little bit quieter, but we stay just about as busy," said Meg Puckett, the director of herd management for the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

Any visitor or local of the Outer Banks knows about the wild horses that call Corolla home and how unique they are.

"Banker horses, that's what their breed is. We have the herd here at Corolla that's a little over 100, and then there's another herd down at Cape Lookout on Shackleford that's at about the same number. Those are the only two places that these horses are left in the wild," said Puckett.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is the organization that not only keeps an eye on the herd of about 100 horses but also on the preservation of the animals and the place they call home, recently doing so in Raleigh with elected officials.

"We talked a lot about breed conservation and how these horses are very unique and how important it is for us to work to preserve the genetics and preserve the herd itself in the wild. Then also how important that habitat is as well, because you can't have one without the other," said Puckett.

Puckett shared that, overall, they are happy with the status of the herd.

"We are holding steady at a little over 100. We have new foals being born every year, but then we also have older horses that die every year, and that's just kind of the natural cycle of things. We're holding pretty steady; we're pretty happy with the stability of the herd right now," said Puckett.

With more foot traffic and vacationers coming to the beach, the organization always wants people to understand the importance of respecting the wild horses.

“We want them to have a good time, but we also want them to understand that everyone that sets foot on that beach has a responsibility to help us take care of these horses.”

The organization will also be hosting its open house on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where visitors will be able to safely see some of the wild horses up close. They will also have the chance to speak with members of the organization and volunteers as well. The farm is located at 102 Young Rider Lane in Grandy.