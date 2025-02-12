Bird flu outbreak confirmed near Outer Banks with seven verified cases

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The presence of avian influenza, AKA bird flu, has been confirmed near the Outer Banks, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) said Wednesday.

Seven out of the eight confirmed bird flu cases reported in North Carolina this winter were located near the Outer Banks, according to State Wildlife Health Biologist for the NCWRC Miranda Turner. Biologists are testing primarily waterfowl, shore birds, and birds of prey.

Turner says the confirmed cases have only impacted wild birds in Hyde and Tyrrell counties. The NCWRC has been monitoring bird flu cases since 2022, they are aware that the migratory nature of wild birds helps spread diseases like bird flu, especially during the winter season.

Watch previous coverage: Concerns of bird flu increase on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

Some birds at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach test positive for bird flu

"We've been seeing pretty consistently that this strain has been spreading throughout wild birds and has become endemic in their population," Turner said. "We're likely going to continue seeing this disease in birds for a long time — but fortunately, they are able to gain some immunity and create their own antibodies."

There are only eight confirmed positives but many more have been sent out for lab testing. However, the process to verify lab results takes time. The currently known data comes from cases sent from the NCWRC back in November-December 2024.

Watch previous coverage: Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach loses hundreds of birds to avian flu

Birds at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach test positive for avian flu

"Unfortunately, the testing timeline can take a little while, since all these specimens are tested at one lab," Turner said. "Then they're sent for confirmation at the national lab as well, so that can lengthen the timeline."

Recent bird flu cases have reportedly impact livestock at poultry or dairy farms. Turner said to reach out to the NCWRC helpline if you encounter a sick or dead bird.