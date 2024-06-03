Cape Hatteras National Seashore reopens after house collapse

DARE COUNTY, Va. — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) said that a portion of the beach had been reopened following the collapse of a Rodanthe house the week prior.

The Outer Banks home was the sixth Seashore house to collapse over the past four years, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The house was located on Ocean Drive just south of the Rodanthe Pier. NPS said the house likely collapsed around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

The house was unoccupied, NPS said.

As a result, about a mile of the beach was closed from Sea Haven Drive to South Shore Drive, NPS said.

Outer Banks Rodanthe house collapses into ocean Angela Bohon

The Seashore said the beach had reopened from S. Holiday Boulevard to the north end of Ocean Drive in Rodanthe as of June 3.

With this reopening, the Seashore said that all closures associated with the collapse had been lifted.

Visitors are still urged to use caution on the beaches and in the water, the Seashore said. This is due to the potential presence of remaining small debris.

The Seashore said that employees were continuing to roam the coaches in search of debris that washed ashore.