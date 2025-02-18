Concerns grow about bird flu outbreak near the Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. — A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed near the Outer Banks, specifically in wild birds carrying highly pathogenic avian influenza. Seven of the eight confirmed cases so far have been in Hyde and Tyrrell counties.

Miranda Turner, the state wildlife biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said last week it's an issue in and around the Outer Banks.

Though a case hasn't been confirmed in Dare County so far, residents continue to see dead birds up and down the seashore and the sound side. That's where Joseph Villarosa has walked Hatteras Island with his dogs for years.

“We've seen almost every inch of the island. And during that time, we've seen all kinds of environmental issues that range from bird flu to collapsing homes to toxic debris, you name it," said Villarosa.

Lately, many of his walks on Hatteras Island have included coming across dead birds.

“There are clusters of dead birds on the shore that can be found as a function of the tides and the winds and the weather," said Villarosa.

"We are aware that the Outer Banks is a hot spot for the disease. This is because a lot of waterfowl and shorebirds specifically migrate to and winter in North Carolina's Outer Banks area. So with a large congregation of birds like that, we're more likely to see infection rates," said Turner.

Villarosa said it's concerning, especially with the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge nearby.

“The bird die-off is happening, obviously on both sides (ocean and sound). But what alarms me is we have millions of migratory birds in Pea Island," said Villarosa.

The presence of this strain of bird flu worries Joseph on top of what Hatteras Island is already facing, including issues like house collapses and the former defense site in Buxton.

“We literally and figuratively have environmental issues overlapping on top of each other. We're in a perfect storm right now for a public health catastrophe on Hatteras Island, in my opinion," said Villarosa.

Though a wild bird has not infected a person with highly pathogenic avian influenza, precautions are still encouraged.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says this strain of bird flu mostly appears in the winter months, but it is also endemic in the wild bird population and isn’t going away after first appearing in 2022.

Recent bird flu cases have reportedly impact livestock at poultry or dairy farms. Turner said to reach out to the NCWRC helpline if you encounter a sick or dead bird.